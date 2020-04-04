Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

9 of 14 Coronavirus Patients Cured in Ladakh as Two More Cases turn Negative

Ladakh had recorded a total of 14 cases of coronavirus -- 11 from Leh and three from Kargil districts -- and announced full recovery of two of the patients on March 24, another one on March 29 and four others on Friday.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
9 of 14 Coronavirus Patients Cured in Ladakh as Two More Cases turn Negative
Municipal Committee Leh worker sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic,in Leh. (PTI Photo)

Leh: Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Commissioner Secretary (Health), Rigzin Samphel, in a tweet said, "2 (two) more positive cases turn negative, total cured is 9"

The Union Territory of Ladakh had recorded a total of 14 cases of coronavirus -- 11 from Leh and three from Kargil districts -- and announced full recovery of two of the patients on March 24, another one on March 29 and four others on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tsering Sandup, deputy chairman, Ladhak Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, directed the education department to explore ideas in ensuring proper use of the remaining lockdown days in providing a proper support learning system to students.

Sandup passed the direction during a meeting which was convened to review the compliance of the education department, Leh in implementing alternative plans to support the learning of students at home due to the closure of schools, an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting discussed the use of internet, television and devising plans for schools and villages which do not have internet and mobile connectivity.

"All the Zonal Education Officers and Principals of educational institutions have been directed to submit the detailed reports of school homework and assignments class-wise in writing to Hill Council in a couple of days positively," he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    830,097

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,118,603

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    229,280

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,226

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres