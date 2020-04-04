9 of 14 Coronavirus Patients Cured in Ladakh as Two More Cases turn Negative

Leh: Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Commissioner Secretary (Health), Rigzin Samphel, in a tweet said, "2 (two) more positive cases turn negative, total cured is 9"

The Union Territory of Ladakh had recorded a total of 14 cases of coronavirus -- 11 from Leh and three from Kargil districts -- and announced full recovery of two of the patients on March 24, another one on March 29 and four others on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tsering Sandup, deputy chairman, Ladhak Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, directed the education department to explore ideas in ensuring proper use of the remaining lockdown days in providing a proper support learning system to students.

Sandup passed the direction during a meeting which was convened to review the compliance of the education department, Leh in implementing alternative plans to support the learning of students at home due to the closure of schools, an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting discussed the use of internet, television and devising plans for schools and villages which do not have internet and mobile connectivity.

"All the Zonal Education Officers and Principals of educational institutions have been directed to submit the detailed reports of school homework and assignments class-wise in writing to Hill Council in a couple of days positively," he said.

