Home » News » India » 9 Pairs of Trains Connecting Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab to Get Unreserved Sleeper Coaches
1-MIN READ

9 Pairs of Trains Connecting Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab to Get Unreserved Sleeper Coaches

By: Auto Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 27, 2022, 10:49 IST

Delhi, India

Additional temporary coaches were added to the trains.

These coaches are for the passengers boarding trains in an emergency.

The North Western Railways has introduced unreserved seats in the second-class sleeper coach in 9 pairs of trains travelling to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. These coaches are for the passengers boarding trains in an emergency.

Jaisalmer-Lalgarh Express, Jaipur-Marwar Jn Express, Bathinda-Lalgarh Express, Bathinda-Sriganganagar Express, Hisar-Rewari Express, Bhiwani-Tilakbridge Express, Jodhpur-Rewari Express, Rupasi Express, and Nisampur Express will get the additional unreserved coaches on the designated dates.

Train Number- 14703 and 14704, Jaisalmer-Lalgarh-Jaisalmer Rail will have unreserved coaches from December 14.

Train Number – 19735 and 19736, Jaipur-Marwar Junction-Jaipur to get additional coaches from December 18.

Train Number – 04701 and 14702 Bathinda via Lalgarh to Bathinda Rail to get extra coaches from September 1.

Train Number- 04753 and 04754 from Bathinda via Sriganganagar to Bathinda Rail Service from September 1.

Train Number – 04755 and 04756, in Bathinda-Sriganganagar-Bathinda Rail Service from September 1.

Train Number- 04835 and 04836 in Hisar-Rewari-Hisar Railway Service from September 1.

Train Number – 14737 and 14738, in Bhiwani-Tilakbridge-Bhiwani rail service from September 1.

Train Number- 14823 and 14824, in Jodhpur-Rewari-Jodhpur Railway Service from December 16.

Train No. 19327 and 19328 in Ratlam-Udaipur City-Ratlam Rail Service from December 5.

Recently, to do away with the burden of the long waiting list, additional temporary coaches were added to the trains. Trains like Durg-Ajmer-Durg Express, Durg-Ajmer-Durg Express, Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur Express, and Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur Express received additional coaches for the convenience of the passengers.

first published:August 27, 2022, 10:49 IST
last updated:August 27, 2022, 10:49 IST