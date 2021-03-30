9 Arrested for Flouting Covid-19 Rules While Partying in Indore Farmhouse

People are openly flouting Covid-19 guidelines despite the alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. The latest incident has been reported from Indore where the local administration arrested nine persons for violating the mandates and partying at a farmhouse. The city had imposed a lockdown on Sunday.

Deputy district magistrate Pratul Sinha said a raid was conducted on Sunday evening at a farmhouse located in the Sunrise colony area during which it was found that party revellers had violated the lockdown guidelines and social distancing norms.

Nine people, including the owner of the farmhouse, were arrested and a case was registered against them under Section 188 of IPC, Sinha said.

In order to contain the spread of the virus, the Madhya Pradesh government had imposed lockdown last week in 12 cities of the state, including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Khargone, Gwalior, Ujjain, Vidisha, Narsinghpur and Sonsar. This lockdown was effective from 10 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday.

A total of 67,791 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Indore since the outbreak and 2,276 new cases were registered in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday itself. Around 600 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Indore on Sunday and a total of 955 deaths have been reported from the city since March last year.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a total 2,88,683 Covid-19 positive cases and 3958 deaths so far.