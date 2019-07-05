9 RSS and BJP Men in Kerala Get Life Terms for Killing CPI-M Worker Inside Jail
A group of RSS/BJP jail inmates attacked K P Ravindran, also housed at the same jail, with iron rods on April 6, 2004. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Image for representation.
Kannur (Kerala): Nine RSS and BJP workers were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for killing CPI-M worker inside the Kannur jail in 2004, in what could be the first-ever political murder inside a prison.
The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court sentenced the nine convicts - Pavithran, Phalgunan, K.P. Reghu, Sanal Prasad, P.K. Dineshan, K.Sasi, Anil Kumar, Suni and Ashokan. A fine of Rs 1 lakh each was also slapped on them.
In all, 31 RSS/BJP workers, all of them housed at the Kannur jail, was arraigned as accused for the brutal attack on Ravindran, but only nine were convicted.
