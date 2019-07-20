Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

9 Students Killed as Car Rams into Truck on Pune-Solapur Highway

All the nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
9 Students Killed as Car Rams into Truck on Pune-Solapur Highway
Representative image.
Pune: Nine students were killed after their car rammed into a truck on the Pune-Solapur Highway here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 1.30 am near Kadamwak Wasti.

"Those killed in the accident were returning from Raigarh and heading to their hometown Yavat, towards Solapur. Their car rammed into an approaching truck," an officer at the Loni Kalbhor police station said.

He added that all the nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident.

"Their bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated," the officer said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Also Watch

Live TV

