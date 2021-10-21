9 Trekkers, 3 Porters Found Dead in Uttarakhand Amid Snowfall

In three separate incidents, at least 9 trekkers and 3 porters have died in Uttarakhand, Himalayas. The State Response Disaster Force (SDRF) rescue team on Thursday spotted bodies of 5 trekkers from West Bengal while 1 trekker was rescued and airlifted to an Army hospital.

Ridhim Agarwal, DIG, SDRF told that an 11 member group including 8 trekkers, 1 cook and 2 guides started on Oct 14 from Harshil in Uttarkhand to Chithkul in Himachal Pradesh. They lost contact after the weather turned hostile on Oct 17.

“Bodies of five of them have been spotted. Our team searching for survivors” the official said. The spot where the incident happened is at around 20,000 feet above sea level.

The Uttarkashi-based tour agency that organized the trip contacted authorities and then rescue teams swung into action.

In the second incident, 3 porters who accompanied an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) patrolling team have been also found dead in the snow-clad mountains. ITBP jawans have spotted the bodies.

34 people trapped in upper reaches

In another incident in the Bageshwar district of the Kumaon region, a total of 60 people including 24 domestic trekkers, 6 foreign nationals and 30 local villagers were caught in the middle of inclement weather around the Pindari Glacier trek route said an official note.

“4 trekkers have died while 2 others are missing,” said the official note. A joint team of the forest and revenue departments is already on the spot to rescue others while a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is on the way.

Nonetheless, Pindari Glacier is considered one of the popular Himalayan treks among adventure lovers.

Tourists trapped at other places

Besides, several tourists are trapped at tourist spots in the Kumaon region. An Army Chinuk helicopter airlifted 30 people including 11 tourists from Gunji, a small stopover en-route to Kailash Mansarovar in Pithoragarh district. Meanwhile, a tourist from Maharastra died due to cold in the district. At some other places, tourists are also waiting for the roadblock to be cleared as some patches have been washed out.

