9-week-old Leopard Baby's Reunion with Mother is All that You Need to See Today

Internet throws up 'aww-adorable' videos every now and then, but this heart-warming video of a lost baby leopard cub that was rescued and reunited with its mother, checks all the right boxes.The video which has got over 51 thousand views and still counting was captured by an NGO called Wildlife SOS and shared on social media by an Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.The video is of a nine-week-old leopard cub found astray in a sugarcane farm in Pune, Maharashtra. Villagers alerted the forest officials who conducted a joint rescue operation, along with the NGO, to rescue the cub, Kaswan told News18."Being a schedule 1 species, these operations have to be done with the permission of forest officials and wildlife SOS has assisted in many such leopard cub reunions" he said.The video goes on to show the cub being treated by a veterinary doctor and is later being brought back to the same spot in a plastic box. The cub is placed inside the box with a stone kept over the lid.The NGO placed night vigil cameras and captured the moment when the leopardess, on hearing the cub cry, is seen nudging the plastic box causing it to fall and letting the cub out.A few sniffs here and there and the mother knows it's her baby. She quickly gets hold of the cub’s neck and off they walk into the wilderness.Villagers too breathed a sigh of relief when the cub was reunited with its mother, as they were afraid the mother could pose a threat to their lives.