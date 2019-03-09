English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9-week-old Leopard Baby's Reunion with Mother is All that You Need to See Today
A few sniffs here and there and the mother knows it's her baby.
Representative image:
Loading...
Internet throws up 'aww-adorable' videos every now and then, but this heart-warming video of a lost baby leopard cub that was rescued and reunited with its mother, checks all the right boxes.
The video which has got over 51 thousand views and still counting was captured by an NGO called Wildlife SOS and shared on social media by an Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.
The video is of a nine-week-old leopard cub found astray in a sugarcane farm in Pune, Maharashtra. Villagers alerted the forest officials who conducted a joint rescue operation, along with the NGO, to rescue the cub, Kaswan told News18.
"Being a schedule 1 species, these operations have to be done with the permission of forest officials and wildlife SOS has assisted in many such leopard cub reunions" he said.
The video goes on to show the cub being treated by a veterinary doctor and is later being brought back to the same spot in a plastic box. The cub is placed inside the box with a stone kept over the lid.
The NGO placed night vigil cameras and captured the moment when the leopardess, on hearing the cub cry, is seen nudging the plastic box causing it to fall and letting the cub out.
A few sniffs here and there and the mother knows it's her baby. She quickly gets hold of the cub’s neck and off they walk into the wilderness.
Villagers too breathed a sigh of relief when the cub was reunited with its mother, as they were afraid the mother could pose a threat to their lives.
The video which has got over 51 thousand views and still counting was captured by an NGO called Wildlife SOS and shared on social media by an Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.
The video is of a nine-week-old leopard cub found astray in a sugarcane farm in Pune, Maharashtra. Villagers alerted the forest officials who conducted a joint rescue operation, along with the NGO, to rescue the cub, Kaswan told News18.
"Being a schedule 1 species, these operations have to be done with the permission of forest officials and wildlife SOS has assisted in many such leopard cub reunions" he said.
The video goes on to show the cub being treated by a veterinary doctor and is later being brought back to the same spot in a plastic box. The cub is placed inside the box with a stone kept over the lid.
The best thing you will watch today. 9 week old #leopard cub was found in a sugarcane farm. With active support of farmers and wildlife SOS it was rescued. The best part is when mother comes to take it back. @WildlifeSOS pic.twitter.com/53Ql10xQED— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 9, 2019
The NGO placed night vigil cameras and captured the moment when the leopardess, on hearing the cub cry, is seen nudging the plastic box causing it to fall and letting the cub out.
A few sniffs here and there and the mother knows it's her baby. She quickly gets hold of the cub’s neck and off they walk into the wilderness.
Villagers too breathed a sigh of relief when the cub was reunited with its mother, as they were afraid the mother could pose a threat to their lives.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
- Streaming Now: Ben Affleck in Triple Frontier, Idris Elba in Turn Up Charlie
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- Nissan Kicks Review: Is This the One for You?
- India vs Australia: Changes on Cards as India Look to Overcome Ranchi Hiccup in Mohali
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results