9 Women Arrested For Smuggling Liquor In Bihar

Liquor smuggling is increasingly becoming a problem in Bihar where the consumption of alcohol is prohibited. In the latest such case, the police busted a gang of women who were smuggling alcohol by posing as devotees. A total of 10 people, nine of them women, have been arrested in this case. The incident is from the Chandan police station area of Banka district.

The police were carrying out checks of vehicles that were coming from Jharkhand. When the police searched the vehicle in which the women were travelling, they found bottles of country liquor stuffed away in their bags. The women were traveling in two groups. After the recovery of liquor, the cops on duty searched the second vehicle too and managed to seize a few more bottles of liquor.

While the women were mostly carrying country liquor, a few bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were recovered from the man.

During interrogation, the women revealed that this consignment of liquor was being carried from Deoghar to Munger. As many as 578 bottles were recovered in all. Five of the women arrested are said to be residents of Jamalpur area and the rest are from Purvasargiai.

Police said smugglers often use women to carry liquor and drugs in Bihar. Five of the women who were arrested on Tuesday are repeat offenders, having served jail time for smuggling liquor in the past.

