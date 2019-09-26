9-year-old Boy Among 7 Killed in Rain-related Incidents of Flooding, Wall Collapse in Pune
Besides, one person was found dead in an inundated locality in Sahakar Nagar while another body was found in a car which was washed away near Sinhgad road.
A fruit seller sits on a flooded road after monsoon rains in Nala Sopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Pune: At least seven people were killed in separate incidents after heavy rainfall led to flooding and wall collapse in different areas of Maharashtra's Pune district, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.
Five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in wall collapse incidents on Wednesday night in Arneshwar area which was flooded after heavy downpour, chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said.
Besides, one person was found dead in an inundated locality in Sahakar Nagar while another body was found in a car which was washed away near Sinhgad road, he said.
Several low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded after heavy showers in the city on Wednesday.
Three deaths were also reported in Hyderabad due to heavy rainfall triggering floods in several areas.
