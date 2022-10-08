CHANGE LANGUAGE
9-year-old Boy Apprehended for Sacrilege in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 12:53 IST

Hoshiarpur, India

The granthi of the gurdwara in village Bishanpur Tarsem Singh noticed some torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib on October 5. (Rep image: PTI)

CCTV footage showed the boy tearing the pages from a religious text. He was produced before a juvenile court, which sent him to a local 'bal sudhar ghar'

A nine-year-old boy was apprehended on Friday on the charge of desecrating a religious text in a village, police said.

Mukerian Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwinder Singh Virk said granthi of the gurdwara in village Bishanpur Tarsem Singh noticed some torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib on October 5.

He immediately informed gurdwara committee president Amarjit Singh about it, the police official said, adding that CCTV footage showed a boy tearing the pages.

The boy was produced before a juvenile court, which sent him to a local ‘bal sudhar ghar’.

Further investigation is underway, the DSP said.

