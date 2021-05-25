How 9-year-old Delhi Boy Raised Funds in Online Chess Tournament to Aid Covid Relief Efforts

A nine-year-old student from Delhi managed to raise Rs 51,000 for covid-19 relief by organising an online chess tournament. The proceeds from the competition were given to Hemkunt Foundation, an NGO providing emergency supplies like oxygen cylinders and covid treatment services.

Adhiraaj Sejwal, a student of Amity Internation School, Saket, organised ‘The Covid Relief Chess Tournament’ at online portal lichess.com on Saturday with assistance from his coach. Participants in different age groups: under 7, 11 and 15 age groups were held and no entry or registration charges was taken. “It was up to the participants to donate any sum that they wanted to. Of the 100 who took part in the tournament, 25 made such contributions,” he told Times of India. The donations ranged from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.

The inspiration to do a fundraiser came to him when he and his family were infected with covid. Faced with the challenges in procuring medicines, oxygen and hospital bed, particularly for his grandmother, strengthened his resolve to help those struggling to avail covid facilities.

Sejal said he would send the three trophies for each category to the winners after the lockdown is relaxed.

Last year, Sejwal raised over Rs 2 lakh to pay the CBSE board exam fee of more than 100 government school students in Delhi who could not afford the fee due to financial difficulties amid lockdown.

