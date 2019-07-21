9-year-old Delhi Girl Strangled to Death in Front of Baby Sister for Resisting Molestation

New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl was strangled to death in front of her toddler sister after resisting molestation in east Delhi’s Shakkarpur.

The girl was brought dead at a nearby hospital and her body has been sent for autopsy.

The incident happened when the minor girl resisted to being molested by a 22-year-old man, who runs a paying guest accommodation on the ground floor of the building where her body was found, the Hindustan Times reported.

The deceased’s parents work as housekeeping staff for the accused in the same building. While her father works for the building’s maintenance, her mother cooks and cleans the building for the accused.

The police have nabbed the accused.

The girl’s parents found her body lying unconscious beside her 11-month-old sister. The toddler had no injuries.

The police said when the girl was brought to the hospital, the doctors confirmed that she was asphyxiated.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Wasim, from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, who leased a four-storey building, for renting out rooms.

“During a preliminary probe, occupants of the buildings and neighbours were questioned who revealed that the girl was last spotted with the caretaker of the building, who also runs a paying guest accommodation there. He was detained for questioning. During interrogation, the man confessed to having tried to molest the girl. When the girl raised an alarm, he let her go, but fearing she would narrate the incident to her parents, he said he strangled her to death,” HT quoted an officer.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem reports to ascertain if the child was sexually assaulted. The charges required will be added against him as the probe suggests. Wasim’s previous criminal involvements are also being looked at,” Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar tol HT.

The deceased is survived by her parents, three brothers and an 11-month-old sister.