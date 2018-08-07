English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
9-Year-Old Delhi Student Molested by Seniors in School Bus
The victim alleged that he was touched inappropriately by three other male students in a school bus
New Delhi: A nine-year-old male student of a private school in Delhi was allegedly molested by three senior students in their school bus on three different occasions, police said on Tuesday.
The incidents happened in the last week of July, they said.
On Monday, the student narrated the incidents to his mother, following which a complaint was filed at Vivek Vihar police station.
The victim alleged that he was touched inappropriately by three other male students in a school bus, a senior officer said.
A case has been registered against the three students under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Police investigation is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly.
