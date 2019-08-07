9-year-old Girl Child Dies After Having Mid-day Meal in UP

Banda: A nine-year-old girl student, taken ill after consuming mid-day meal in her school at a village near here, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, said officials.

Roshini was a class 5 student at the primary school of Syorha village in the district, they said.

District's hospital medical officer Vineet Sachan said, "Roshni was admitted to the hospital after she complained of vomiting. She was admitted to the hospital in the afternoon, but died in the evening during treatment."

"The body of the deceased has been handed over to the police to ascertain the cause of death," he added.

The girl's mother said her daughter died after consuming the mid-day meal.

School principal Lala Bhaiya denied that the girl died due to the consumption of the mid-day meal.

"The same food was given to other children and school staff too. No one fell ill," he said.

