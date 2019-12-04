9-Year-Old Girl Dies after Being Raped by Her Father in Haryana's Rohtak

Chandigarh: A nine-year-old girl died after she was allegedly raped by her father in Rohtak district of Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

According to the victim's mother, she and her husband have been living separately.

Her husband took their daughter to his home on November 27 and allegedly raped her, the woman said in her complaint.

On Sunday, a day after the accused dropped his daughter back to her mother's home, she started vomiting and her condition deteriorated, the police said.

She was taken to the civil hospital where she died during treatment on Tuesday, a police official of Rohtak City police station said over phone.

The victim's father, a native of Bihar, is absconding, the police said.

They said a case has been registered against him under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder)and the Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences (POCSO).

