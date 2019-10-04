9-year-old Girl Succumbs to Dengue Fever in Kolkata as City Celebrates Panchami
The death has sparked panic in the locality and locals claimed that the civic officials have not done enough to fight mosquito menace in the area.
As the city of Kolkata celebrates Durga Puja with pomp and spirit, a family mourned the death of their 9-year-old child who succumbed to dengue fever on Panchami.
The family is in panic as the girl's father, younger sister and aunt are also down with fever.
Brishti Das, a class 8 student passed away on Thursday after reeling from Dengue since Sunday. She was admitted to the state-run Dr BC Roy Postgraduate Institute Paediatric Sciences (BCRPPIPS) on Tuesday. The deceased's blood samples had tested positive. However, her death certificate mentions death due to dengue shock syndrome, The Times of India reported.
Her father Somnath Das works as a ward boy at a private hospital in Salt Lake. "I was told to immediately get her admitted to a children's hospital," Das said, adding that Beliaghata ID hospital, too, asked him to take the child to a "better hospital"..
The family lives in Shib Krishan Daw Lane in Phoolbagan under Ward No. 31. The death has sparked panic in the locality and locals claimed that the civic officials have not done enough to fight mosquito menace in the area.
"She was excited about the Puja and wanted to go pandal hopping from today itself. Now what will we do with the new clothes we got for her," said a wailing mother.
This was the fifth reported dengue death in areas under KMC this year, four in September alone.
