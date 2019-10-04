Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

9-year-old Girl Succumbs to Dengue Fever in Kolkata as City Celebrates Panchami

The death has sparked panic in the locality and locals claimed that the civic officials have not done enough to fight mosquito menace in the area.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:October 4, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
9-year-old Girl Succumbs to Dengue Fever in Kolkata as City Celebrates Panchami
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.

As the city of Kolkata celebrates Durga Puja with pomp and spirit, a family mourned the death of their 9-year-old child who succumbed to dengue fever on Panchami.

The family is in panic as the girl's father, younger sister and aunt are also down with fever.

Brishti Das, a class 8 student passed away on Thursday after reeling from Dengue since Sunday. She was admitted to the state-run Dr BC Roy Postgraduate Institute Paediatric Sciences (BCRPPIPS) on Tuesday. The deceased's blood samples had tested positive. However, her death certificate mentions death due to dengue shock syndrome, The Times of India reported.

Her father Somnath Das works as a ward boy at a private hospital in Salt Lake. "I was told to immediately get her admitted to a children's hospital," Das said, adding that Beliaghata ID hospital, too, asked him to take the child to a "better hospital"..

The family lives in Shib Krishan Daw Lane in Phoolbagan under Ward No. 31. The death has sparked panic in the locality and locals claimed that the civic officials have not done enough to fight mosquito menace in the area.

"She was excited about the Puja and wanted to go pandal hopping from today itself. Now what will we do with the new clothes we got for her," said a wailing mother.

This was the fifth reported dengue death in areas under KMC this year, four in September alone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram