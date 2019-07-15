Take the pledge to vote

9-year-old Girl Suffocates to Death After Fire Engulfs Govt Hostel in Hyderabad

Two more girls were hospitalised with breathing problems after thick smoke engulfed the hall at the hostel at around 11 PM last night, where 20 girls were sleeping.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
9-year-old Girl Suffocates to Death After Fire Engulfs Govt Hostel in Hyderabad
Representational Image
Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl student died of asphyxiation and burn injuries in a fire at a state-run girls hostel in Khammam, following a short circuit, police said Monday.

Two more girls were hospitalised with breathing problems after thick smoke engulfed the hall at the hostel at around 11 PM last night, where 20 girls were sleeping, they said.

All the girls were rescued except for the nine-year-old, a fourth standard student, who died on the spot.

Police suspect that the short circuit was caused due to rain, following which a tube light burst and sparks fell on a bed, resulting in flames and thick smoke engulfing the hall.

A fire engine was pressed into service and the flames were doused, he said.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
