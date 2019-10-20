9-year-old Hyderabad Girl Crushed in Elevator Accident, Leg Gets Stuck as Lift Begins to Ascend
The girl's leg accidentally slid into the gap, but before she could pull it out, someone pressed the button on the third floor and the elevator began to ascend.
Image for representation. (Wikimedia Commons)
A nine-year-old girl was crushed to death after she got stuck between an elevator and its shaft in Hyderabad on Friday.
The girl, Lasya Yadav, was taking the lift to her house in the Hastinapuram North Extension Colony, which is on the third floor of the building into which her family had recently moved.
The girl's leg accidentally slid into the gap, but before she could pull it out, someone pressed the button on the third floor and the elevator began to ascend.
Ambulance and the lift's maintenance staff came to the spot immediately after her father Chandrashekhar Yadav called them, and retrieved the girl's body after two hours.
She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced brought dead, the Hindustan Times quoted police as saying. A case of accidental death was registered.
P Achyuta Rao, president of the state child rights association, condoled the girl's death and called for the municipal authorities to sanction builders only after examining the fitness of elevators installed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rafael Nadal Gets Married to His Partner of 14 Years Xisco Perello
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football