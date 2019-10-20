Take the pledge to vote

9-year-old Hyderabad Girl Crushed in Elevator Accident, Leg Gets Stuck as Lift Begins to Ascend

The girl's leg accidentally slid into the gap, but before she could pull it out, someone pressed the button on the third floor and the elevator began to ascend.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
9-year-old Hyderabad Girl Crushed in Elevator Accident, Leg Gets Stuck as Lift Begins to Ascend
Image for representation. (Wikimedia Commons)

A nine-year-old girl was crushed to death after she got stuck between an elevator and its shaft in Hyderabad on Friday.

The girl, Lasya Yadav, was taking the lift to her house in the Hastinapuram North Extension Colony, which is on the third floor of the building into which her family had recently moved.

The girl's leg accidentally slid into the gap, but before she could pull it out, someone pressed the button on the third floor and the elevator began to ascend.

Ambulance and the lift's maintenance staff came to the spot immediately after her father Chandrashekhar Yadav called them, and retrieved the girl's body after two hours.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced brought dead, the Hindustan Times quoted police as saying. A case of accidental death was registered.

P Achyuta Rao, president of the state child rights association, condoled the girl's death and called for the municipal authorities to sanction builders only after examining the fitness of elevators installed.

