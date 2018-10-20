9-Year-Old Odisha Boy Killed for 'Human Sacrifice', Decapitated Body Found Buried in Sand

A nine-year-old boy from Bolangir district, whose decapitated body was found earlier this week, was a victim of human sacrifice, police said Saturday.Police have arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the brutal killing — the boy's uncle and brother — one of whom have confessed to the crime, they said.Titlagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saroj Mohapatra said the accused persons had sacrificed the boy to "appease goddess Durga for fulfilment of their wishes". "We had started investigation suspecting it to be a case of human sacrifice. During interrogation, one of the two accused persons confessed to the crime," Mohapatra told reporters.The incident took place on October 13 at Sundhimunda village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sindehekela police station in Bolangir district.The boy, identified as Ghanashyam Rana, went missing the same day and his family members had lodged a complaint with Sindhekela police on October 14.Mohapatra said police found the decapitated body of the minor boy buried under the sand near Undei river bank on the outskirts of Sundhimunda village on October 18. His head was also traced nearby.The accused persons have been identified as Kunja Rana, the uncle, and Shobhaban Rana, the brother of the deceased.Police have seized the knife used in the crime and a motorcycle.