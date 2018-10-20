English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9-Year-Old Odisha Boy Killed for 'Human Sacrifice', Decapitated Body Found Buried in Sand
Police have arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the brutal killing — the boy's uncle and brother.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: A nine-year-old boy from Bolangir district, whose decapitated body was found earlier this week, was a victim of human sacrifice, police said Saturday.
Police have arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the brutal killing — the boy's uncle and brother — one of whom have confessed to the crime, they said.
Titlagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saroj Mohapatra said the accused persons had sacrificed the boy to "appease goddess Durga for fulfilment of their wishes". "We had started investigation suspecting it to be a case of human sacrifice. During interrogation, one of the two accused persons confessed to the crime," Mohapatra told reporters.
The incident took place on October 13 at Sundhimunda village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sindehekela police station in Bolangir district.
The boy, identified as Ghanashyam Rana, went missing the same day and his family members had lodged a complaint with Sindhekela police on October 14.
Mohapatra said police found the decapitated body of the minor boy buried under the sand near Undei river bank on the outskirts of Sundhimunda village on October 18. His head was also traced nearby.
The accused persons have been identified as Kunja Rana, the uncle, and Shobhaban Rana, the brother of the deceased.
Police have seized the knife used in the crime and a motorcycle.
Police have arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the brutal killing — the boy's uncle and brother — one of whom have confessed to the crime, they said.
Titlagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saroj Mohapatra said the accused persons had sacrificed the boy to "appease goddess Durga for fulfilment of their wishes". "We had started investigation suspecting it to be a case of human sacrifice. During interrogation, one of the two accused persons confessed to the crime," Mohapatra told reporters.
The incident took place on October 13 at Sundhimunda village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sindehekela police station in Bolangir district.
The boy, identified as Ghanashyam Rana, went missing the same day and his family members had lodged a complaint with Sindhekela police on October 14.
Mohapatra said police found the decapitated body of the minor boy buried under the sand near Undei river bank on the outskirts of Sundhimunda village on October 18. His head was also traced nearby.
The accused persons have been identified as Kunja Rana, the uncle, and Shobhaban Rana, the brother of the deceased.
Police have seized the knife used in the crime and a motorcycle.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lottery Jackpot Hits Record $1.6 Billion After No Winners in Friday's Draw
- Sumit Malik Reaches Semi-final on Opening Day of World Wrestling Championships
- Dope Violation: NADA Bans Hockey Goalie Chikte for Two Years, 4-year Suspension for Six Others
- Bajrang Punia to Spearhead India's Challenge at Wrestling Worlds
- Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...