9-year-old's Rape Triggers Violent Protests in Andhra Pradesh, Accused on the Run

Special forces have been deployed in Dachepalli area of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh after protests demanding justice for a rape survivor turned violent.On Wednesday afternoon, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man. According to the police, the accused lured the girl with chocolate while she was playing outside her house and then raped her.The accused fled from the spot and is still on the run. The girl is admitted in the hospital for treatment.The incident has triggered massive outrage in the area. A large number of people came out on the streets on Thursday, blocked the highways and railway lines as a mark of protest and raised slogans demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.The situation became tense when protesters damaged three state transport buses and burnt tyres on the road. An angry mob also vandalized the house of the accused.Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and directed the police to take strict action against those involved."We have intensified our search operation for the accused. A cash reward for those giving any information about the accused has also been announced," a police officer said.Meanwhile, the main opposition party YSRCP held the government responsible for growing crimes against women in the state and accused the ruling TDP of failing to take stern action against such heinous crimes.Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also expressed his anguish over the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.