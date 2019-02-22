English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9-yr-old Girl Learnt About 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' in School, Uncle Arrested Soon After
The girl narrated her ordeal to parents after she realised the difference between 'good touch' and 'bad touch', police said.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl opened up to her teacher about being "inappropriately touched" by a man when the students were being taught "good touch" and "bad touch" at a school in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara district, police said on Friday.
On Thursday, during a class, when the teacher was explaining about "good touch" and "bad touch", the minor girl went up to her and said that the man, whom she referred as uncle, who stays in their house, touched her "inappropriately" following which the teacher informed her parents and asked about the "uncle", they said.
The girl narrated her ordeal to parents after she realised the difference between "good touch" and "bad touch", police said.
Her parents then approached the Vivek Vihar police station and filed a complaint, they said.
Confirming the incident, Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The girl was counselled and the 37-year-old accused, who stayed as a tenant with the girl's family, was arrested in connection with the incident the same day.
On Thursday, during a class, when the teacher was explaining about "good touch" and "bad touch", the minor girl went up to her and said that the man, whom she referred as uncle, who stays in their house, touched her "inappropriately" following which the teacher informed her parents and asked about the "uncle", they said.
The girl narrated her ordeal to parents after she realised the difference between "good touch" and "bad touch", police said.
Her parents then approached the Vivek Vihar police station and filed a complaint, they said.
Confirming the incident, Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The girl was counselled and the 37-year-old accused, who stayed as a tenant with the girl's family, was arrested in connection with the incident the same day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- Gully Boy Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Total Dhamaal Gets a Good Opening
- PUBG Mobile: List of All New Weapons Available in Survive Till Dawn Zombie Mode
- Ranveer Singh Uploads Crazy Dance Video and You'll Never Guess What Deepika Padukone Calls Him
- Will Tata Motors Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results