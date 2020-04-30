Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

90 at Sikkim Govt Guest House in Delhi Quarantined After Patient There Tests Positive

Ninety people at a Sikkim government guest house in south Delhi's Green Park have been quarantined after a patient staying there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
90 at Sikkim Govt Guest House in Delhi Quarantined After Patient There Tests Positive
Representative image.

Ninety people at a Sikkim government guest house in south Delhi's Green Park have been quarantined after a patient staying there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The guest house serves as a facility for patients from Sikkim, referred to Delhi for medical treatment.

The patient staying at the guest house was found positive for COVID-19 on April 26.

The patients staying at the guest house visit various hospitals in the city for different treatments, a Delhi government officer said.

"After detection of corona positive patient at the guest house, ninety persons there were quarantined," he said.

They were put under in situ quarantine as a common kitchen was shared by them and all were at risk of contracting the virus, he added."

Meanwhile, the test reports of 17 persons from South West district magistrate's office have come. Two have tested positive for coronavirus, said an officer of the district.

A private secretary of south west district magistrate Rahul Singh was found positive for COVID-19, a few days ago. Singh, who tested negative for the disease, is currently under self-isolation.

The tests of 17 officials from his office were conducted on Monday. Contact tracing is being done and samples will be collected of primary contacts of the two who have tested positive, the officer said.

The 17 staff members will be under isolation for the next few days before returning back to work. The rest of the office is functioning as usual. The entire office complex has been sanitised and social distancing is being maintained, the officer said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,991,251

    +10,497*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,190,743

    +33,284*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,124

    +15,030*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,368

    +7,757*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres