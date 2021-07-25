90 Bodies Recovered, 33 People Missing in Maharashtra Following Landslides: NDRF

Ninety bodies have been retrieved and 33 people are missing following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Sunday. A spokesperson for the federal force said the NDRF is operating in three landslide-affected districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara.

According to figures updated till 6:30 pm, he said, NDRF rescuers have retrieved a total of 90 bodies from these areas, with the highest number of 47 being from the worst-hit Taliye village under Mahad tehsil of Raigad. Thirty-three people have been reported missing in these three districts.

The NDRF is operating in landslide-affected Taliye in Raigad, Porase and Pedhe in Ratnagiri, and Mirgaon, Ambeghar and Dhokawale in Satara district. The spokesperson also gave the overall figures of the people who were either rescued or evacuated from the marooned areas.

“Today, NDRF teams have evacuated about 500 stranded persons and rescued 44 from the affected areas (in entire Maharashtra). “The teams are constantly engaged in rescue and relief work since the last few days and so far they have rescued more than 3,100 stranded people and evacuated 1,250 persons to safer places during current floods in Maharashtra," the spokesperson said.

The force has deployed 34 teams for relief and rescue operations in the affected regions of Mumbai, Kolhapur, Thane, Palghar, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Nagpur and Pune apart from the three districts mentioned earlier. He said the rescuers were also assisting civil administration in distribution of relief items and restoration of power supply to bring normalcy in the affected areas.

The number of deaths due to flooding, landslides and other rain-related incidents in parts of Maharashtra reached 113 on Sunday, with one more death being reported in the last 24 hours, while 100 people were missing after the monsoon fury, the state government said. So far, 50 people have also been injured in these incidents, it said in a statement.

