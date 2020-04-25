90 Cops Quarantined After Agra Police Line Cooking Staff Tests Positive for Covid-19

Lucknow: The Covid-19 situation in Agra continued to worsen as the Taj city recorded 346 infections, the maximum in the state. A cooking staff in the police line tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday evening, after which 90 policemen were quarantined and a detailed contact tracing exercise is in progress. According to officials, the cooking staff used to prepare meals for around 150 policemen.

Speaking to the media, SP City, B Rohan Prasad said that a cooking staff had tested positive for Covid-19 at a police line in the city. “His contacts are now being traced and they will also be screened, quarantined and tested,” Prasad added.

Meanwhile, 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Agra on Friday, taking the tally to 346. The number of deaths reported in the city stands at seven.

Sixty-six patients are admitted at Agra's SN Medical College. Recently, some patients were shifted to Saifai to ease the caseload of SN Medical College. Patients are also being moved to hospitals in nearby districts as per requirement.

Speaking to media, District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh said, “All the newly infected people are under treatment. At the same time, preparations are on to discharge four persons from the hospital. So far, the number of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Agra has increased to 30.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed deployment of 54 officers in 18 high-density districts to intensify preparedness against the spread of coronavirus even as the number of cases touched 1,621 and the death toll rose to 25. These officers will share their reports with the chief minister on a daily basis. The UP Health Department said 111 new cases were reported on Friday. Till now 53,166 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state.

