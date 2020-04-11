90 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Gujarat, Total Number Rises to 468
Policemen stop people travelling on scooters after the lockdown by Gujarat state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Reuters)
Total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 468 on Saturday with 90 new patients being detected, a health department official said. While 54 cases came to light in the morning, another 36 were found in the evening, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.
Of 398 active cases, four patients are on ventilator, she said.
Since Friday evening 2,045 people were tested for virus and the number of people tested in the state so far has reached 9,763, Ravi added.
