90% of Delhi's Containment Zones Have Not Reported New Covid-19 Cases Recently: Satyendar Jain

There have been no new coronavirus case in 90 per cent of the containment zones recently in the national capital, Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

He said earlier the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was four or five days but the current doubling rate is 13 days in Delhi, which is more than the national average.

"There are 3,314 cases in Delhi currently including 206 from Tuesday. Thirty-two per cent of the patients, which means 1,000 patients have recovered so far," he told reporters.

Out of the total patients who are hospitalised, 53 are in ICU and 12 are on ventilators, he said.

"Those who are asymptomatic, they are being home quarantined," he added.

When asked about the growing number of containment zones, he said the area which report even three cases are declared as containment zones.

"But new cases have stopped coming from 90 per cent of the containment zones in the national capital recently," he said.

There are currently 100 containment zones in the national capital.

