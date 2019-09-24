90% of Women Who Have Turned Hermits, Have No Income Among Happiest: Sangh Survey

New Delhi: What makes women happy? A study by organisations linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has thrown up some interesting responses to this question for the ages.

According to the findings of this survey on the status of Indian women, over 90 per cent of those who live as hermits, away from families, and have no income are the happiest. Also blissful are most married women while those in live-in relationships are among the unhappiest, says the report, to be officially released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi today.

The survey was conducted in 2017-18 by various Sangh-affiliated groups through Pune-based research centre Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabodhan Kendra (DSAPK). It is based on interviews with 43,255 women above 18 years of age across five regions, 29 states, five union territories and 465 districts covering all major religions. Nearly eighty per cent of the respondents were found to have “high” and “very high” levels of happiness and well-being. Those from the spiritual fields were the happiest, the study says. The survey was conducted on various parameters such as education, employment, health and nutrition.

“Above ninety per cent of the respondents who are not having a family and no income, possess very high and high level of happiness and well-being, and lowest percentage is seen in women having family income below Rs 10,000.This indicates that family income has no such influence on the level of happiness and well- being,” the report says.

While referring to the 2011 Census, the study says that the female literacy rate was 64.63 per cent at the time and almost six years later it had increased to 79.63. “Though there is an increase in the literacy rate, few of them managed to achieve the level of education above graduation. Illiteracy rate is observed more among ST women followed SC and Special Backward Class. The reservation policy and educational support have helped them attain higher level of education,” says the report.

It has also observed that a significant section of women with health problems belongs to the tribal population.

The survey found almost identical levels of happiness and well-being across educational categories. “The highest percentage of it is seen in women having post-graduation and PhD level of education while the lowest percentage was observed in illiterate women,” it says. According to the findings, the highest level of happiness and well-being was observed in women of the 50-60 age group, and it slumped for women above 60 years of age.

Also, two-thirds of the respondents were unable to think of their area of interest, which indicates that pressure of household chores and performing multiple roles along with a prevailing traditional mindset restricts women from reflecting on their passions. More than a fourth of those interviewed said they did not get any leisure time. Most of the women in the study were married. Among those who were single (21.96%), most were in the 18-25 age group.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.