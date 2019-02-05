English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
90% Police Personnel Work For Over Eight Hours a Day, Says Govt
Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Lok Sabha that a copy of the study report was sent to the director generals of police (DGPs) of all the states and Union territories for appropriate action.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Nearly 90 per cent of the police personnel posted at police stations across the country worked for over eight hours a day, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Lok Sabha that this information came following a study conducted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad and sponsored by the Bureau of Police Research Development in August, 2014.
"Nearly 90 per cent of police station staff, across the states and across various police stations, presently work for more than eight hours a day," the minister said.
He added that a copy of the study report was sent to the director generals of police (DGPs) of all the states and Union territories for appropriate action.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Lok Sabha that this information came following a study conducted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad and sponsored by the Bureau of Police Research Development in August, 2014.
"Nearly 90 per cent of police station staff, across the states and across various police stations, presently work for more than eight hours a day," the minister said.
He added that a copy of the study report was sent to the director generals of police (DGPs) of all the states and Union territories for appropriate action.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
- New Car Discounts in February 2019 Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh – Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results