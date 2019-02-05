90% Police Personnel Work For Over Eight Hours a Day, Says Govt

Nearly 90 per cent of the police personnel posted at police stations across the country worked for over eight hours a day, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Lok Sabha that this information came following a study conducted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad and sponsored by the Bureau of Police Research Development in August, 2014."Nearly 90 per cent of police station staff, across the states and across various police stations, presently work for more than eight hours a day," the minister said.He added that a copy of the study report was sent to the director generals of police (DGPs) of all the states and Union territories for appropriate action.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.