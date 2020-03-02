Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

90-year-old Telangana Woman Raped and Murdered at Home, Bite Marks Found on Body

Bite marks and injuries inflicted by nails have been found on the body of the nonagenarian, said the police, who registered a case on the complaint of the deceased’s elder son.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:March 2, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
90-year-old Telangana Woman Raped and Murdered at Home, Bite Marks Found on Body
Representative image.

Hyderabad: A 90 year-old woman was raped and murdered inside her residence on Sunday in Nalgonda district in Telangana.

The incident took place on Sunday after the victim’s daughter-in-law went to serve tea and she was alone in her shanty at Anumula village in Haliya Mandal.

Bite marks and injuries inflicted by nails have been found on the body of the nonagenarian, said the police, who registered a case on the complaint of the deceased’s elder son.

The complaint accused 22-year-old Satrasala Shankar of committing the crime. The victim’s family alleged that the accused was roaming near the deceased’s residence in a drunken condition.

“Shankar is a coolie and has a record of misconduct in the village and he is absconding," said Chandra Sekhar, Inspector of Haliya.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Nalgonda government hospital for post mortem.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram