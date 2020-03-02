90-year-old Telangana Woman Raped and Murdered at Home, Bite Marks Found on Body

Hyderabad: A 90 year-old woman was raped and murdered inside her residence on Sunday in Nalgonda district in Telangana.

The incident took place on Sunday after the victim’s daughter-in-law went to serve tea and she was alone in her shanty at Anumula village in Haliya Mandal.

Bite marks and injuries inflicted by nails have been found on the body of the nonagenarian, said the police, who registered a case on the complaint of the deceased’s elder son.

The complaint accused 22-year-old Satrasala Shankar of committing the crime. The victim’s family alleged that the accused was roaming near the deceased’s residence in a drunken condition.

“Shankar is a coolie and has a record of misconduct in the village and he is absconding," said Chandra Sekhar, Inspector of Haliya.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Nalgonda government hospital for post mortem.

