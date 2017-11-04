English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
90,000 Children Can be Saved if India Scales up Vaccination Drive: Report
The report noted that although India has made a considerable improvement since last year, a major intervention through an intensive vaccination programme can save so many lives and over a billion dollars every year.
The study was done for 15 countries which are "disproportionately responsible" for global child deaths under five years from pneumonia and diarrhoea.(Representative Photo/ AFP Relaxnews/ nicolas/ Istock.com)
Loading...
New Delhi: Lives of more than 90,000 children aged below five years can be saved annually, if India scales up its vaccination programme against pneumonia and diarrhoea, according to a report by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
The report noted that although India has made a considerable improvement since last year, a major intervention through an intensive vaccination programme can save so many lives and over a billion dollars every year.
The report further stated, since last year, India has increased its performance by seven points, mainly owing to its vaccination coverage of "measles vaccine, Haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine, three doses of diphtheria tetanus and pertussis vaccine, and rotavirus vaccine" during the period.
"India could save over one billion US dollars each year in economic benefits and avert more than 90,000 needless child deaths each year by introducing and scaling up coverage of vaccination programs targeting pneumonia and diarrhoea," the report said.
The study, conducted by the International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC) of the Hopkins Bloomberg School, was released today ahead of World Pneumonia Day on November 12.
The study was done for 15 countries which are "disproportionately responsible" for global child deaths under five years from pneumonia and diarrhoea.
Although these countries form 55 per cent of the global population together, they contribute as much as 77 per cent to the total global deaths of young children from the two diseases.
The countries which were part of the study are Tanzania, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Ethiopia, Somalia, Angola, Chad and Sudan from Africa and India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and China from Asia.
The report noted that although India has made a considerable improvement since last year, a major intervention through an intensive vaccination programme can save so many lives and over a billion dollars every year.
The report further stated, since last year, India has increased its performance by seven points, mainly owing to its vaccination coverage of "measles vaccine, Haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine, three doses of diphtheria tetanus and pertussis vaccine, and rotavirus vaccine" during the period.
"India could save over one billion US dollars each year in economic benefits and avert more than 90,000 needless child deaths each year by introducing and scaling up coverage of vaccination programs targeting pneumonia and diarrhoea," the report said.
The study, conducted by the International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC) of the Hopkins Bloomberg School, was released today ahead of World Pneumonia Day on November 12.
The study was done for 15 countries which are "disproportionately responsible" for global child deaths under five years from pneumonia and diarrhoea.
Although these countries form 55 per cent of the global population together, they contribute as much as 77 per cent to the total global deaths of young children from the two diseases.
The countries which were part of the study are Tanzania, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Ethiopia, Somalia, Angola, Chad and Sudan from Africa and India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and China from Asia.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bohemian Rhapsody Movie Review: Rami Malek Effectively Captures Freddie Mercury's Pain
- Pihu Movie Review: The Film Revels in Making You Flinch and Squirm and Cringe
- Record-breaking Giant Postcard on Alps Sends Out Message Against Climate Change
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...