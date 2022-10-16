90th Interpol Meet in Delhi Next Week: Traffic Movement to Be Regulated, Avoid These Roads

Delhi will host the 90th Interpol General Assembly, which will bring together chiefs of police and senior officials from around the world to address global security issues, from October 18 to October 21. Delegations from 195 countries will be attending the event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Assembly on October 18 while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on October 21.

Due to this high-profile event, there will be traffic regulations in the national capital. Delegations will stay at hotels namely The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency and The Ashok, news agency ANI reported quoting a top Delhi Traffic Police Official.

Various traffic measures will be implemented in order to achieve smooth transportation for delegates from places of stay to Pragati Maidan, the official said.

Traffic volume will be regulated on Ashoka Road, Firoz Shah Road, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Shantipath, Maharshi Raman Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Gurgaon Road, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Mehram Nagar Tunnel to facilitate the movement of the delegates.

The official said that non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered. “Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro rail for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans and bypassing roads falling within New Delhi District. Commuters travelling in the vicinity of New Delhi district could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes,” he said.

Security agencies are on high alert in the national capital. More than 4,000 Delhi police personnel from security units and others from Crime Branch, local police stations, para-military and reserve police personnel have been deployed for the security of the event, according to ANI.

