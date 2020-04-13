91 of 98 New Coronavirus Cases in Tamil Nadu From 'Same Source' Contacts: Health Secretary
Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the other seven cases were secondary contacts and included doctors and medical staff. Death toll due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu remained at 11, while 58 people have been discharged from hospital so far.
File photo of Greater Chennai Corporation workers spraying disinfectant on a street to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic in Chenna. (PTI)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported 98 new coronavirus patients on Monday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,173. Of the fresh cases, 91 were from "same source" contacts.
"Same source" referred to returnees of the Tablighi Jamaat event held in New Delhi last month that has turned into a major hotspot for the spread of the virus.
Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the other seven cases were secondary contacts and included doctors and medical staff. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state remained at 11, Rajesh said, adding 58 people have been discharged from hospital so far.
Chennai has over 200 positive cases with several stretches across the city being cordoned off to contain the spread of coronavirus. Other key districts such as Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode and Tirunelveli are seeing new cases almost daily.
Rajesh said there are 31 children below the age of 10 who have tested positive so far.
Meanwhile, 11 doctors and five medical staff members have tested positive.
The state health authorities are now focussing on testing people who had travelled with the returnees of those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event.
