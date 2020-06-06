INDIA

91 Passengers From Mumbai Quarantined After Woman Dies of Covid-19 at Jaipur Railway Station

A child sits on luggage at a platform as he waits to board a train at a railway station after a few restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The elderly woman had arrived in the capital city, travelling via a train from Mumbai to Jaipur on Thursday. She fainted and died at the spot after primary treatment.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 10:01 AM IST
Over 90 passengers were sent to quarantine centres after a 65-year-old woman was found positive for novel coronavirus hours after her death at the Jaipur railway station on Thursday.

The woman had arrived in the capital city, travelling via a train from Mumbai to Jaipur. As soon as she reached the railway station, she fainted and died at the platform after primary treatment. The body was taken for further tests and on Friday night her samples tested positive for COVID-19.

Ninety-one passengers of the same coach in which the woman travelled were immediately quarantined to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Since the woman was not carrying any phone or identification, the Aditional District Magistrate took cognizance and stated that an investigation will be carried out to look out if the woman was screened properly at the Mumbai railway station.

The total number of cases in Rajasthan have crossed the 10,000-mark. On Saturday morning, with 222 fresh cases, the state's total tally rose to 10,084, as per the health ministry’s bulletin.


