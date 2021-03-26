91 with Criminal Cases, 78 with Serious Charges Contesting Phases 1, 2 of West Bengal Polls: Report

Out of 362 candidates contesting 60 constituencies in phases one and two of the West Bengal Assembly polls, 91 candidates are facing criminal cases. Of these candidates, 78 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, revealed the West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

In the data analysed, these bodies stated that while 25.13 per cent of candidates in the two phases have declared criminal charges, 21.54 per cent are facing serious criminal cases. Out of the 60 constituencies going for polls, at least 13 (21.66 per cent) are Red Alert Constituencies- where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In phase one of the polls, 30 constituencies are going for polls in which 191 candidates are in fray. “Out of 191 candidates analysed, 48 (25 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. At least 42 (22 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves,” the election watchdog said in its reports.

Going party-wise, the body said among the major parties, 10 (56 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from Communist Party of India (Marxist), 12 (41 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from BJP and 10 (35 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) have declared criminal charges against them in their affidavits.

“Two (33 per cent) out of six candidates analysed from INC, (Indian National Congress) three (11 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from SUCI(C) (Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)) and one (nine per cent) out of 11 candidates analysed from BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,” the report reads.

Nine out of 18 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. From BJP, 11 (38 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

“Eight (28 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from AITC, one (17 per cent) out of six candidates analysed from INC, one (nine per cent) out of 11 candidates analysed from BSP, and two (seven per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from SUCI(C) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,” it added.

At least 12 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, with one of these declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Eight candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves, while 19 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Seven (23 per cent ) out of 30 constituencies are Red alert constituencies in phase one, the ADR said.

In phase two, 30 constituencies are going for polls in which 171 candidates are in the fray. “Out of 171 candidates analysed, 43 (25 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. 36 (21 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves,” the body said in its report for phase two.

At least 17 (57 per cent) out of 30 candidates analysed from BJP, eight (27%) out of 30 candidates analysed from AITC, and three (11%) out of 28 candidates analysed from SUCI(C) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In addition, seven (47 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from CPI(M), two (22 per cent) out of nine candidates analysed from INC, two (29 per cent) out of seven candidates analysed from BSP and one (50 per cent) out of two candidates analysed from CPI have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

“Among the major parties, 16 (53 per cent) out of 30 candidates analysed from BJP, five (17 per cent) out of 30 candidates analysed from AITC, two (seven per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from SUCI(C), six (40 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from CPI(M), two (22 per cent) out of nine candidates analysed from INC and two (29 per cent) out of seven candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,” the ADR said in its report for phase two.

While 11 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, Manoranjan Patra of CPI(M) from Taldangra constituency has declared case related to murder against himself.

Six candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder(IPC Section-307) against themselves, the report said.

In a separate report, the bodies also analysed the criminal background details of 282 out of 294 sitting MLAs based on the affidavit submitted prior to the 2016 Assembly elections and by-elections conducted thereafter.

As of March 2021, 10 seats are vacant in the West Bengal assembly.

Two MLAs Sudarshan Ghosh Dastidar of AITC and Ali Imran Ramz of AIFB were not analysed due to unclear affidavits available on the ECI website at the time of making the report, the body said.

“Out of 282 sitting MLAs analysed, 104 (37 per cent) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. 90 (32 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases,” the body said.

At least seven MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302) and 24 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

“10 MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women,” it added.

The report also said that 68 (33 per cent) out of 205 MLAs from AITC, 20 (51 per cent) out of 39 MLAs from INC, 11 (46 per cent) out of 24 MLAs from CPI(M), three (50 per cent) out of 6 MLAs from BJP and the lone MLA CPI MLA have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

“61 (30 per cent) out of 205 MLAs from AITC, 15 (39 per cent) out of 39 MLAs from INC, 10 (42 per cent) out of 24 MLAs from CPI(M), and three (50 per cent) out of six MLAs from BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,” it said.

One independent MLA was also elected to the house and has declared serious criminal cases.

West Bengal a 294-member assembly is going for polls in eight phases starting March 27 and ending on April 29. The counting for the votes will take place on May 2.