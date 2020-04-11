92 New Cases of Covid-19 Take Maharashtra Tally to 1,666

As 92 more cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Maharashtra, the number of such patients in the state reached 1,666 on Saturday, the state health department said.

Seventy-two of these new cases were detected in Mumbai, it said.

Five others tested positive in Malegaon, four in Thane, two eachin Panvel and Aurangabad, one each in Kalyan- Dombivali, Vasai-Virar, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik city, Nashik rural and Palghar, the department added.

So far, 110 persons have died due to the infection in the state. As many as 188 patients have been discharged from

hospitals after recovery, officials said.

Till yesterday, 33,093 samples have been tested, they said.

