92% of Those Died of Covid-19 in Meghalaya Were Not Vaccinated, Says CM Sangma

Ninety-two percent of those who lost their lives to COVID-19 had not taken a single dose of vaccination, said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday, pointing towards the necessity of vaccination.

He said the government is trying to push for 100 percent vaccination of health workers and others.

The Case Fatality Rate in Meghalaya stands at 1.68 percent, which is only below Nagaland (1.97 percent), while, rest of the Northeastern states are much below Meghalaya.

Similarly, in terms of vaccination, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare in its data (dated 7th July 2021) says Meghalaya records only 74 percent Health care workers received their first dose, while 48 percent HCW received their second dose.

So far, nearly eight lakh people have been vaccinated in Meghalaya, including both the first and the second dose.

Chief Minister Sangma, however, lamented that there are some elected representatives who have been openly criticizing and not really promoting the vaccination programme.

“I would like to say that being elected members we have a responsibility to ensure our people are protected. As members we do our research. The entire world is doing research, evidence is clear that vaccination is saving lives,” he said.

“So I would urge these members who are unnecessarily creating confusion among the people to please act responsibly – if you are not interested in saving people’s lives, at least don’t say anything which will discourage people from taking the vaccine,” he added.

Reiterating that vaccination is absolutely necessary, the chief minister urged all elected members and everybody to vaccinate against COVID-19.

“We are moving forward aggressively. Our numbers are almost touching eight lakh now – so the numbers in the weeks and months to come are going to go up,” he said.

