92 Tortoises Found on Train at Howrah Station, Three People Arrested for Smuggling

Howrah: Three persons were arrested after 92 tortoises were found on a train at the Howrah railway station on Saturday, police said.

The tortoises were found on the down Howrah-Jodhpur Express, which was waiting at platform number 8 of the station's old complex, they said. The tortoises were found during routine security checks.

Police suspect that the tortoises were being transported for smuggling. A case under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act has been filed, they said, adding that further investigations are underway.

