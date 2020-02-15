92 Tortoises Found on Train at Howrah Station, Three People Arrested for Smuggling
The tortoises were found on the down Howrah-Jodhpur Express during routine security checks.
Representative Image of Indian Star Tortoise (Image:PTI)
Howrah: Three persons were arrested after 92 tortoises were found on a train at the Howrah railway station on Saturday, police said.
The tortoises were found on the down Howrah-Jodhpur Express, which was waiting at platform number 8 of the station's old complex, they said. The tortoises were found during routine security checks.
Police suspect that the tortoises were being transported for smuggling. A case under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act has been filed, they said, adding that further investigations are underway.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Salman Khan and the Finalists Gear up for the Gala Night
- Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh Reportedly Evicted, Paras Chhabra Leaves with Rs 10 Lakh
- Pep Guardiola Leaving? Fans Think So After Manchester City Get 2-season European Ban
- Bengaluru Open: Leander Paes Books Doubles Final Spot With Partner Matthew Abden, To Face Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost