928 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In U'khand

Dehradun: As many as 928 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the state’s caseload to 45,332, while 13 more people died of the disease across the state. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 203 cases, Nainital 173, Udham Singh Nagar 117, Pauri 107, Haridwar 87, Chamoli 65, Almora 51, Tehri 33, Champawat 30, Uttarkashi 24, Bageshwar 21, Rudraprayag 13 and Pitgoragarh four, a state Health Department bulletin said.

Thirteen more patients died in the state, taking the death toll to 555, it said. In the state, 33,642 patients have recovered so far and the number of infected patients under treatment is 10,934. Meanwhile, 201 patients have migrated out of the state.

