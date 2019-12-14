93 Arrested from Maharashtra's Thane after Raids at Gambling Den
The den was allegedly operating from a club run by Ananta Mitra Mandal, a local organisation, near the railway station.
Image for representation.
Thane: As many as 93 persons were arrested during a raid on a gambling den in the city, the police said on Saturday.
The den was allegedly operating from a club run by Ananta Mitra Mandal, a local organisation, near the railway station, said an official. Rs 1,92,180 were also seized from the spot during the raid on Friday evening.
Abdul Rab Khan and Vijay Harawadekar who allegedly ran the club were among those arrested. A case under relevant sections of the Anti Gambling Act was registered and further probe was on, the police official added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Social Media is Melting Seeing Nushrat Bharucha's Bikini Pics from Maldives
- Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 1: Hollywood Film Leads
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages