93 Persons Test Covid-19 Positive After Village Feast in Maharashtra's Buldhana
1-MIN READ

93 Persons Test Covid-19 Positive After Village Feast in Maharashtra's Buldhana

A medic collects a swab sample of a man from a swab testing cabin. (PTI Photo)

A medic collects a swab sample of a man from a swab testing cabin. (PTI Photo)

As many as 93 villagers in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have tested coronavirus positive, many of them after attending a village feast, sources said on Tuesday. The local authorities have declared the Pota village having a population of over 700 persons a containment zone.

A local official said 15 villagers tested positive at a screening camp earlier this month and 78 tested positive in the second camp a few days later. The official declined to comment on reports that most of those infected had attended a village feast held in Pota after the death of a local coronavirus patient at Khamgaon in the district recently. A villager said many had attended the feast.

The village has been declared a containment zone and testing of more people is underway there, the official said. Symptomatic patients have been shifted to a covid care facility while asymptomatic patients have been advised home isolation, the official said.

first published:April 13, 2021, 22:01 IST