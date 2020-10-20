News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

940 New Cases Take COVID-19 Tally In Hry To 1,52,174; Death Toll Rises 1,660

Haryana on Tuesday reported 940 fresh cases of COVID-19 which pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,52,174, while the death toll rose to 1,660 and 12 more people succumbing to the disease. Among the fresh deaths, two each were reported from Yamunanagar, Hisar and Gurgaon while one death each was recorded in Panipat, Nuh, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Charkhi districts, according to the daily bulletin by the state health department.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (255), Faridabad (109), and Hisar (88). Active cases in the state currently stood at 10,078 while the recovery rate was 92.29 per cent, the bulletin stated.

  • First Published: October 20, 2020, 20:36 IST
