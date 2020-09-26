949 More Test COVID-19 Positive In U'khand, Taking Tally To 46,281; Death Toll 566

Dehradun: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 566 on Saturday with 11 more fatalities, while 949 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 46,281. A state health department bulletin said, of the fresh cases, Dehradun reported the highest 295 cases, followed by Haridwar 178, Almora 92, Nainital 65, Pauri 80, Udham Singh Nagar 63, Uttarkashi 59, Pithoragarh 48, Champawat 37, Chamoli 15, Tehri 12, Rudraprayag three and Bageshwar two.

Meanwhile, 11 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the death toll to 566, it said. A total of 34,649 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and the number of infected patients under treatment is 10,856, it said.

A total of 210 patients have migrated out of the state, it added.

