95% Hospital Beds in Maha Vacant Despite Surge, Says Health Min; Mumbai ICUs Occupied by ‘Incidental’ Covid Patients

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that despite a high positive rate, at least 95 per cent of beds are vacant or the hospitalisation is lesser compared to the second wave of COVID-19. “There is 95 per cent of beds are vacant in the state. Around 4-5 per cent of patients are admitted to hospitals for treatment,” he said.

The state on recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 new deaths, while more than 52,000 patients recovered from the disease, the health department said. The daily tally was 2,500 more than a day ago, when the state had reported 43,697 cases.

Tope also said that the positivity rate in the state stands at 23.5 per cent but districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik and Nanded are reporting a higher positive rate than the state average.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune recorded 16,382 COVID-19 cases, followed by Mumbai (12,054), Nagpur (6,076), Nashik (4,955), Kolhapur (1,812), Latur (1,795), Aurangabad (1,590) and Akola (1,533). An administrative circle consists of a set of districts.

In Mumbai, around two-thirds of patients in Covid-19 intensive care units (ICUs) were admitted for other health complications but subsequently tested positive for the virus, a Times of India report said. Close to 1,000 out of 3,000 reserved beds in the city are occupied at present. “The trend of people being hospitalised in critical units ‘with Covid’ rather than ‘for Covid’ is being seen world over in the third wave,” Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state Covid task force, told TOI.

The executive director of Andheri’s Kokilaben hospital, Dr Santosh Shetty, told TOI that almost 80% of ICU patients are ‘incidental’ Covid patients. He said patients who are admitted with heart attacks, strokes, kidney ailments, and even accidents, test positive during routine screening. The same trend also reflects in other hospitals across the city, the TOI report said.

