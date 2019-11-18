Take the pledge to vote

950 Cases of Ceasefire Violations along LoC between August and October

The International border in Jammu region saw 79 incidents of CFVs, Shripad Naik said.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi: There were 950 cases of ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control (LoC) from August to October this year in which three security forces personnel lost their lives, Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Defence said on Monday.

The International border in Jammu region saw 79 incidents of CFVs, he added.

"Pakistan has been resorting to Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control. There have been 950 incidents of CFVs along Line of Control and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border in Jammu region during the last three months (August to October, 2019)," he said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"As per the casualties classified so far, during the last three months three personnel have been martyred and seven injured," he added.

Replying to a separate question, Naik said Pakistan has been resorting to ceasefire violations along the LoC and appropriate retaliation has been carried out by Indian Army.

All violations of ceasefire and infiltration are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate Generals of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries, he added.

Replying to another question, he said to deal with infiltration, the government has adopted a robust counter infiltration strategy which has an appropriate mix of technology and human resource to check infiltration effectively.

Innovative troop deployment, proactive use of surveillance and monitoring devices and the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System have enhanced the ability to detect and intercept terrorists attempting to infiltrate, he added.

