96 Oxygen Concentrators Recovered from Restaurant in Delhi's Khan Market

Image for representation.

As Delhi hospitals faces acute shortage of Oxygen due to Covid infections, many people are found hoarding oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators.

Delhi Police on Friday seized 96 Oxygen Concentrators from a restaurant in New Delhi. The Oxygen Concentrators were seized after a raid by Delhi Police from Khan Chacha Restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market.

As Delhi hospitals faces acute shortage of Oxygen due to Covid infections, many people are found hoarding oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators. Delhi Police released a video of the raid where boxes of Oxygen Concentrators were seen piled up at the restaurant.

Earlier, four men were arrested over alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area, police said on Thursday.

first published:May 07, 2021, 14:48 IST