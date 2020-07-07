96-year-old Woman in Karnataka Recovers from Coronavirus in 9 Days

A 96-year-old woman in Karnataka's Chitradurga district recovered from coronavirus in nine days and has been discharged from hospital, a health official said on Tuesday.

"The woman from Hiriyur in this district was admitted to the state-run hospital on June 27 for treatment after she tested positive. Her recovery is remarkable and she was discharged on Monday," Chitradurga health official M. Hanumantappa told IANS on phone.

"The lady seems to have contracted the disease from a 65-year-old man in her town," said Hanumanthappa but could not recollect her name.

Of the 90 Covid cases reported in the district, around 200 km from Bengaluru, till date, 52 have been cured and discharged so far, including four on Tuesday, while 38 are under treatment as active cases, with not a single death.

In contrast, Bengaluru reported 800 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking its Covid tally to 11,361, including 9,395 active, while 155 died so far.