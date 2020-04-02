Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

960 Tablighi Jamaat Foreigners Blacklisted, Visas Cancelled by MHA; States Told to Take Legal Action

The Home Minister's Office asked Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
960 Tablighi Jamaat Foreigners Blacklisted, Visas Cancelled by MHA; States Told to Take Legal Action
New Delhi: The government on Thursday blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after finding they were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities violating their visa conditions.

The Home Minister's Office asked Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.

"The home ministry has blacklisted 960 foreigners and their Indian visas have also been cancelled for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities while coming on tourist visas," the home minister's office said in a tweet in Hindi.

