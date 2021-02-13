97.92 Lakh Healthcare Workers Registered on Co-WIN App: Govt

A total of 97.72 lakh healthcare workers and 71.64 lakh frontline workers have been registered on Co-WIN application till February 9, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Lok Sabha on Friday. Till 9th February 2021, a total of 65.28 lakh beneficiaries have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said in a written reply.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) provides guidance on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccination including prioritization of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection, vaccine delivery and tracking mechanism etc. The NEGVAC has prioritized healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged 50 years and above, and those aged less than 50 with comorbidities for COVID-19 vaccination.

