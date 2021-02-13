News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»97.92 Lakh Healthcare Workers Registered on Co-WIN App: Govt
1-MIN READ

97.92 Lakh Healthcare Workers Registered on Co-WIN App: Govt

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital All Set For COVIDSHIELD Vaccination Tomorrow

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital All Set For COVIDSHIELD Vaccination Tomorrow

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) provides guidance on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccination including prioritization of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection, vaccine delivery and tracking mechanism etc.

A total of 97.72 lakh healthcare workers and 71.64 lakh frontline workers have been registered on Co-WIN application till February 9, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Lok Sabha on Friday. Till 9th February 2021, a total of 65.28 lakh beneficiaries have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said in a written reply.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) provides guidance on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccination including prioritization of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection, vaccine delivery and tracking mechanism etc. The NEGVAC has prioritized healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged 50 years and above, and those aged less than 50 with comorbidities for COVID-19 vaccination.

"As on 9th February 2021, a total of 97.72 lakh healthcare workers and 71.64 lakh frontline workers have been registered on Co-WIN application," Choubey said.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...