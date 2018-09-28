GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
97-year-old Woman Robbed and Strangled to Death by Relative in Delhi

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2018, 11:24 PM IST
Representational Image.
New Delhi: A 97-year-old woman was robbed and strangled to death allegedly by her relative in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave area, police said Friday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

The deceased, Nathia, a resident of Pitampura, was missing since Sunday, following which her son Babu Ali filed a missing report at the Maurya Enclave police station, the police said.

The body of the woman was sent for postmortem at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan.

The accused, Firoz (22), was arrested and the woman's gold earrings and silver bangles were recovered from his possession, another officer said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
