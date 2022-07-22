CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#MonsoonSession#DroupadiMurmu#NeerajChopra
Home » News » India » 98% Monkeypox Patients Gay or Bisexual Men: New England Journal of Medicine Study
1-MIN READ

98% Monkeypox Patients Gay or Bisexual Men: New England Journal of Medicine Study

By: Himani Chandna

News18.com

Last Updated: July 22, 2022, 17:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of the west and central Africa.(Image: Reuters File)

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of the west and central Africa.(Image: Reuters File)

The paper on 528 monkeypox cases in 16 nations, published on July 21, indicates that a sexual relationship between men could be a possible link behind the spread

At least 98% of the persons with monkeypox infection were gay or bisexual men, the analysis published in the latest issue of New England Journal of Medicine finds.

Calling for an urgent need for “rapid identification” and “diagnosis” to contain the community spread, it recorded rashes, fever, lethargy, myalgia headache and swelling of the lymph nodes as the most common symptoms of monkeypox infection.

Analysing the recent spread of the virus, the article titled ‘Monkeypox Virus Infection in Humans across 16 Countries — April–June 2022’ said that before April 2022, monkeypox virus infection in humans was seldom reported outside African regions, where it is endemic.

Currently, cases are occurring worldwide, including in India, where a third case was reported on Friday.

The paper on 528 monkeypox cases in 16 nations, published on July 21, indicates that a sexual relationship between men could be a possible link behind the spread.

“We reported 528 infections diagnosed between April 27 and June 24, 2022, at 43 sites in 16 countries. Overall, 98% of the persons with infection were gay or bisexual men, 75% were white, and 41% had human immunodeficiency virus infection; the median age was 38 years,” said the article.

“Transmission was suspected to have occurred through sexual activity in 95% of the persons with infection.”

HOW THE STUDY WAS CONDUCTED

The analysis concludes that “the simultaneous identification of cases outside areas where monkeypox has traditionally been endemic highlights the need for rapid identification and diagnosis of cases to contain further community spread”.

About the Author

Himani Chandna

Himani Chandna writes on healthcare and pharmaceuticals, policy, R&D and corporate updates, and has a ringside view of India’s battle against the ...Read More

first published:July 22, 2022, 17:37 IST
last updated:July 22, 2022, 17:41 IST