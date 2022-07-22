98% Monkeypox Patients Gay or Bisexual Men: New England Journal of Medicine Study

At least 98% of the persons with monkeypox infection were gay or bisexual men, the analysis published in the latest issue of New England Journal of Medicine finds.
Calling for an urgent need for “rapid identification” and “diagnosis” to contain the community spread, it recorded rashes, fever, lethargy, myalgia headache and swelling of the lymph nodes as the most common symptoms of monkeypox infection.
Analysing the recent spread of the virus, the article titled ‘Monkeypox Virus Infection in Humans across 16 Countries — April–June 2022’ said that before April 2022, monkeypox virus infection in humans was seldom reported outside African regions, where it is endemic.
Currently, cases are occurring worldwide, including in India, where a third case was reported on Friday.
The paper on 528 monkeypox cases in 16 nations, published on July 21, indicates that a sexual relationship between men could be a possible link behind the spread.
“We reported 528 infections diagnosed between April 27 and June 24, 2022, at 43 sites in 16 countries. Overall, 98% of the persons with infection were gay or bisexual men, 75% were white, and 41% had human immunodeficiency virus infection; the median age was 38 years,” said the article.
“Transmission was suspected to have occurred through sexual activity in 95% of the persons with infection.”
HOW THE STUDY WAS CONDUCTED
The analysis concludes that “the simultaneous identification of cases outside areas where monkeypox has traditionally been endemic highlights the need for rapid identification and diagnosis of cases to contain further community spread”.